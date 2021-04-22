MAGNOLIA, Ark. - A Magnolia, Arkansas man is in jail in connection with the death of his half brother.
The Magnolia Reporter says Tony Anthony Griffin, 26, was charged with manslaughter in connection to the death of Kenneth Alexander, 26.
Magnolia police said they found Alexander with a stab wound Wednesday morning. He later died from his injuries.
The newspaper adds that Griffin was on parole in connection with stabbing Alexander back in 2017.
According to court records, Griffin was sentenced to eight years in prison for that attack and was out on parole.
Griffin faces a $50,000 bond.