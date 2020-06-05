TEXARKANA, Texas - An hours long standoff is over in Texarkana, Texas. It happened Thursday evening at the Ridgewood Apartment Complex off Richmond Road and lasted for six hour.
Police say Thomas King, Jr., 23, was hiding in an air conditioning duct when the SWAT team deployed pepper spray gas into the apartment.
King was wanted on several felony warrants including robbery, evading arrest and drug possession.
Police say King was first spotted around 1:30 Thursday afternoon by an officer in Texarkana, Arkansas, before making his way back to the Texas side.