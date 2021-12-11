SIMMS, Texas - The Texas Rangers have launched an investigation into an officer involved shooting in Bowie County.
According to the Bowie County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to 6588 FM 44e in Simms shortly before noon on Friday regarding a suicidal person. Once there, deputies attempted to make contact with Mark Robert Peters, 60.
A press release from the department states that Peters fired one shot from inside of the home and then refused to come outside, threatening deputies in the process.
Authorities retreated to a safer distance and negotiated with Peters in efforts of finding a peaceful resolution. On one occasion, officials say Peters exited the home and fired the weapon, before returning back inside the home.
Negotiations continued for several hours but Peters eventually exited the home again, still carrying the weapons. Peters walked through the front yard and turned towards deputies that were on scene, placing them in imminent danger. A single shot was fired by a Bowie County Sheriff’s deputy that struck Peters.
Medical attention was immediately provided, resulting in Peters being taken by Life Net ambulance to Titus Regional Medical Center before eventually being air-lifted to UT Tyler Hospital. Peters’ condition was critical late Friday.