OGDEN, Ark. - The search ends in southwest Arkansas after deputies takes subject into custody. Michael Jacob Morgan, 25 of Texarkana, AR, is accused of stealing an SUV and ramming into a sheriff's vehicle.
According to Little River County Sheriff Bobby Walraven, Morgan is being charged with felony fleeing and possession of stolen vehicle.
Sheriff Walraven said the department received a report Monday morning of a stolen vehicle in the Ashdown area. He said the caller stated the vehicle had been located with a GPS tracking device in the parking lot of the Walmart, but when police arrived the vehicle was gone.
A few moments later, officers received another report of the stolen vehicle on County Road 39. Walraven says the suspect rammed into his vehicle, fled across the highway into west Ogden, and then baled out of the stolen vehicle.
Texarkana, Ark., K-9 officers assisted in the search, but the heat and humidity was too much for them.
"The landscape, the grass is waist to chest high. The dogs had a hard time getting through that and they tired out pretty quick," explained Walraven.
Walraven said his officers then used ATV's to search the wooded area.
The exact details of Morgan's capture is unclear, but we do know that deputies had to capture him. He did not surrender.