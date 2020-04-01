SWEPCO takes extra precautions during coronavirus pandemic

TEXARKANA, Texas - Electricity is essential to every day life, especially during the coronavirus pandemic.
Southwestern Electric Power Company is taking extra precautions to keep the lights on.
Company officials say they've already made adjustments to how they do business.
In addition to following CDC guidelines, SWEPCO Manager of Distribution Services Craig Harland in Texarkana says they're alternating shifts, so not everyone is coming in at the same time.
He says those who can stay at home are, but those working in the field are practicing physical distancing.
With more people at home, Harland says customers could being facing higher electric bills.
After the pandemic, he says they have a program in place to help people facing financial hardships.
"If need be, on an individual basis, they can contact our system through the phone centers or online, and they can get a payment agreement worked out, so it doesn't impact them too negatively," explained Harland.
Right now, SWEPCO is not disconnecting customers for non-payment.
With some businesses closing and more people working from home, Harland says there's been a shift in energy demand, but it's not anything their system can't handle.
He says they're main focus is keeping their employees safe, so they can keep the power on across the Ark-La-Tex.