TEXARKANA - We turn back the hands of time today on this wintry day. It was Christmas 2000 when a devastating freezing rain and ice storm stuck Northeast Texas, Southwest Arkansas, and Southeast Oklahoma. One of the hardest hit areas was the Texarkana region. After 20 years, it's still a very vivid memory for those who lived through it.
The storm caused widespread power outage. At one point, much of the city of Texarkana — about 40,000 people — were without power, telephone, and water.
The storm began late Christmas morning with droplets of freezing rain and sleet gradually icing over trees and shrubs.
Bridges and overpasses also received coatings of up to three inches of ice, although most major roadways were passable because concrete surface temperatures remained well above freezing.
But conditions worsened as the day wore on.
By early Christmas afternoon, residents began to hear the first cracking and snapping of heavy limbs, as the thick coating of ice weighed down the trees.
Before it was over, the storm would leave 329,000 to 367,000 people without electrical power and caused many residents to temporarily flee the city seeking warmth.
SWEPCO completed all power restoration operations by Jan.7 at a cost of about $35.4 million in employee overtime and equipment replacement and repair costs.
Since the the city of Texarkana, Arkansas, Texarkana, Texas, Bowie County, Texas and Miller County, Arkansas have joined together to enhance their capability of alerting their residents to emergency situations. The CodeRED Weather Warning system is now available as a free service to all of their citizens. To register, go to www.txkusa.org and click on the "CodeRED" link on that page. As an alternative means of registration for those without access to the internet, they may call Central Records and Communications at (903) 798-3181 and provide the clerk with the information necessary to register.
The Texarkana Gazette assisted with this article.