Talimena Rally 'Cruisin' for St. Jude' kicks off in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Ark. - Bikers with the Talimena Run Rally are hosting their annual 'Cruisin for St. Jude' event.
The motorcycle rally started Thursday and runs through Saturday at the Arkansas Convention Center in Texarkana.
This the 11th year for the event, and organizers are expecting their largest turnout ever. There will be food, music, vendors and of course, a motorcycle run.
Last year, the bike rally raised $75,000 for the charity.
"If I can help one kid to get through this then this is all worth it. We had a young man show up last year, the year before he was in chemo in St. Jude. Last year, he showed up and was riding his motorcycle," said Neil Jones, Talimena Rally spokesman.
Over the last 11 years, the event has raised more than $360,000 for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
-----
For more information on how to participate or donate, go to the Talimena Rally Facebook page.