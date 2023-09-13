TAMUT teacher education program selected as Raising Texas Teachers partner

TEXARKANA, Texas - The teacher education program at Texas A&M Texarkana recently was selected as a Raising Texas Teachers partner, an initiative supported by the Charles Butt Foundation.
Thanks to this new partnership, university officials say there's never been a better time in Texas to become a teacher. The goal of the program is to ensure that every student, in every classroom across the state, has an effective teacher every year.
As part of the partnership, Texas A&M Texarkana will receive financial support ranging from $50,000 to $150,000 each year. They'll also receive training and coaching support from the foundation.
The program helps to recruit, train and retain teachers throughout the state, especially as the number of teachers entering or staying in the field has declined.
"Financial assistance of this type at a smaller university really does get in the hands of our students and can really move the needle in producing credentialed, trained and qualified teachers for the state," said Ross Alexander, TAMUT president.
The partnership will also allow teacher candidates from Texas A&M Texarkana to apply for the Charles Butt Scholarship for Aspiring Teachers.
Scholarship recipients receive up to $10,000 in financial assistance each year for up to four years.
Texas A&M Texarkana is now one of 27 universities in the state participating in the program.
For more information about the A&M-Texarkana partnership with Raising Texas Teachers and the Charles Butt Scholarship for Aspiring Teachers please contact the education department at the university by email at education@tamut.edu.