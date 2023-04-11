TEXARKANA, Ark. – Texarkana Arkansas Police are asking for help finding suspects involved in an altercation early Sunday morning outside the Dapper Restaurant.
The posted social media video is disturbing, but not all of the incident that unfolded shortly before 4 a.m. was captured on the 16-minute recording.
After a call about a trespassing suspect, an officer saw a female allegedly assaulting another female. After an arrest was made while breaking up the fight, a crowd ensued and became violent toward the officers, striking them several times in the face and head.
Two were arrested, but police need help identifying the other suspects.
Please call (903) 798-3130 or message TAPD on their Facebook page with any information about the incident.