TEXARKANA, Ark. – The Third Annual “Teachers Support Teachers” Fundraising Gala held at Garrison Gardens in Texarkana, Ark. sold out before the exciting event took place on Saturday evening.
The gala hosted by “Teachers Support Teachers” celebrates educational front-line workers whose mission is to live their vision of encouraging the hearts that shape the minds.
Juanita Harris, founder and C.E.O. of “Teachers Support Teachers” said the organization is a benefit corporation that is a full profit that functions like a nonprofit.
Harris said, “In particular we serve the educational frontline workers, not just classroom teachers, but anyone who at least spends 85% of their instructional day with children.”
Harris also said for this gala they have honorees from Missouri, Hope, Ark., Springdale, Ark., Texarkana, and others around the area.
Harris said, “It is not just educators here, but friends of educators as well, people who are here to support our recipients, and then we also have educational frontline workers as well.”
They were expecting 80 guests at the gala.
Included in the event was a silent auction aimed to help fund special moments the organization offers to the educational frontline workers.
Harris said, “We offer one special hour per month for our workers. We send teachers to go get pedicures, we set up massages in the teachers’ lounges, and we offer drive-through cookouts where teachers can come and get their meals. We also set up virtual sessions with therapists as well.”
Special moments happened at the gala where attendees were treated to a live band, beautiful décor and exquisite cuisine provided by Golden Lady Restaurant, with offerings of meatballs with gravy, Italian chicken breasts, twice-baked potatoes, green beans, green salad, dinner rolls and cheesecake.