IDABEL, Okla. - McCurtain County Emergency Management says they're making preparations for freezing temperatures.
A warming center is now open at the Bypass Church of Christ located at 120 West Lincoln Road in Idabel.
The short-term emergency center will be open for anyone in McCurtain County needing to warm up.
McCurtain County Emergency Management Director Cody McDaniel says the temporary center is being set up to keep people safe from the elements.
"A warming center is simply just a place where those who are less fortunate, either they're having trouble with the home or transient or stuck somewhere, its just a place to get warm and shelter from the storm," explained McDaniel.
McDaniel says he's been in meetings all day preparing the emergency management team for wintry weather.
Right now, he says their main concern is ice forming on the roadways.
He says they'll continue monitoring the weather throughout the next 24 hours.