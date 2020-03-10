UPDATE: University officials reported Tuesday evening that the test results for the student in question have come in and they are negative for COVID-19.
TEXARKANA, Texas -- Texas A&M-Texarkana officials are taking precautions after a student may have been exposed to the coronavirus.
The student is now under voluntary quarantine.
A&M officials say the student contacted the Department of State Health Services after possibly being exposed to the virus at an event in another state.
The student has been tested for COVID-19.
Campus officials alerted the entire university community via email that they're taking appropriate precautionary health measures to isolate the student until results are received.
They're asking everyone to wash their hands often.
Also, students and staff should not attend classes or campus activities, but rather seek medical attention if they have symptoms, such as, fever and a sore throat.
TAMU-T President Emily Cutrer says they're taking these measures out of an abundance of caution.
"We have one student who is being tested. For the time being, things are going along as usual on campus. We're holding classes, we have programs, and everything is open," said Cutrer.
There are 2,100 students who attend classes at A&M- Texarkana, nearly 300 live on campus.
A&M officials say all faculty, staff and students will need to report where they travel for spring break next week.
Also, anyone who travels to a CDC designated level 1, 2, or 3 country will need to self-isolate off-campus for 14 days.
If you're experience symptoms of COVID-19, health officials say you should contact your health provider preferably by calling to get advice and instructions.