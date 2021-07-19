LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A man won $1 million from an Arkansas Scholarship Lottery ticket he received as part of the state's vaccine incentive program, the lottery announced Monday.
Gary Smith, of Arlington, Texas, was in Arkansas visiting family members last week when they decided to get their second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, the lottery said in a news release. Smith chose to receive a free $1 Million Spectacular scratch-off ticket as part of the incentive program. He said he "couldn't believe it" when he won.
“My grandmother was the first person that I told about my win,” Smith said in the release. “We both were in total shock! She immediately wanted to leave to get her another ticket."
Smith said he got engaged in April and plans to use his lottery winnings to pay for the wedding and honeymoon of his dreams, according to the release. He also plans to pay bills and help his family.
The state spent $1 million in federal CARES Act funds to purchase 50,000 lottery tickets for the program. As of last week, only about 4,000 scratch-off tickets had been claimed. About a quarter of those tickets were winners with prize amounts ranging from $20 to $500.
One $1 million ticket remains in circulation, the lottery reported Monday. A $50,000 ticket is also in circulation.
The state spent $532,500 on 50,000 Game and Fish Commission vouchers for the program. About 1,500 of those had been claimed last week.
The incentive program's coordinator said last month that the program wasn't working. The state's vaccination rate is one of the lowest in the nation and the highly-transmissible Delta variant has driven a new surge in cases.