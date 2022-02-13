Texarkana Airport celebrates new air service to Houston

TEXARKANA, Ark. - Texarkana Regional Airport celebrates a new connecting flight to Houston.
A reception for the new air service was held Sunday afternoon to welcome the first flight.
United Airlines is offering one flight per day, from Texarkana to Houston.
The flights will be offered for a one-year trial period to see if enough business is generated.
The new flight destination is being funded by a federal grant of $800,000.
The air time between Texarkana and Houston is about 45 minutes.
Airport officials say the daily flight will connect Texarkana to 135 destinations with a single stop, including six domestic routes and 13 international routes.
"This is more than just connecting through, there seems to be a very large connection from our community and Houston, especially with Texas A&M and other businesses in the area," said Paul Mehrlich, Texarkana Regional Airport Director.
"It's a door into all of the United States and the rest of the world. It's really exciting," said Toby Enqvist, United Airlines Executive Vice President.
Airport officials say this is the first time in more than 13 years that the airport has a second passenger airline offering flights.
Once the new passenger terminal is completed by 2024, it will be able to support three airlines.
American Airlines still offers three flights each day, to and from Dallas.
Airport officials say they're also planning to add a third low-cost carrier in the near future.