Texarkana airport hopes to add flight to Houston

TEXARKANA, Ark. - A new air service to Houston, Texas, could soon be taking off at the Texarkana Regional Airport.
Administrators say they've received a grant of nearly $885,000 to support new air service to Houston on United Airlines. But it maybe a little while before any flights to Houston start.
Texarkana airport leaders say they'll begin working with United Airlines over the next few weeks about the next steps. The grant funding does not guarantee a new flight will start, but United Airlines did provide a letter of support for the grant.
Airport officials say industry is still impacted by the effects of COVID-19 and are experiencing pilot shortages.
United Airlines has five years to use the grant, which gives the industry time to stabilize. Airport officials hope to have the flight up and running by the completion of the new terminal in 2024.
"Our goal is to connect people to what matters to them, and to give them more options and availability to get where they want to go. We are really appreciative of this grant, to give us the flexibility to do that," said Tyler Brown, TXK Airport real estate manager.
The grant is from the Department of Transportation's Small Community Air Service Development program.
Overall, the transportation department provided about $18 million in grants to only 22 airports.
"This year was particularly more competitive just because a lot of other airports lost service due to the pandemic, so there was 78 applicants," said Brown.
Airport officials say a daily flight to Houston will connect Texarkana to 135 destinations with a single stop, including six domestic routes and 13 international routes not previously served.