Texarkana Airport impacted by coronavirus concerns

TEXARKANA, Ark. - The coronavirus outbreak is causing some turbulence at local airports.
While travel is down, Texarkana Regional Airport is staying open. The airport is offering its sole carrier, American Airlines, an incentive to keep operations going.
Landing fees will be waived to keep the airline flying in and out of the Texarkana region. Texarkana Regional Airport Executive Director Ferdinand Mehrlich says American Airlines is looking to cut operations by 40 percent.
While travel is down, the company is planning to sideline larger airplanes. The smaller aircrafts would then be used to fly more popular routes in larger markets.
That means they've been considering leaving three of their small markets in Texas. When Mehrlich learned about their plan, he called an emergency board meeting.
The Texarkana Airport Board worked out an agreement with American Airlines to waive landing fees until Aug. 1.
"We want to try to keep it going. We want to make sure the airlines is staying here, supporting them during this difficult time. That way we can return to normality faster on the other side," explained Mehrlich.
In order to help everyone stay healthy, the airport has set up hand sanitizer stations at all of the doors. Crews are also doing a deep clean of the building each night with commercial-grade disinfectants.
Mehrlich says most of their frequent flyers are business travelers. He says with conferences and seminars canceled they've had fewer flight bookings.
The airport will lose about $32,000 by waiving the landing fees, but they'll be able to stay open.