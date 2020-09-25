Texarkana Airport receives millions of dollars in federal money

TEXARKANA, Ark. - The Texarkana Regional Airport recently landed millions of dollars in federal funds to build a new taxiway and terminal building.
The Federal Aviation Administration awarded them more than $6 million in two different grants. About $4.4 million will be used to extend the north end of the new taxiway. Construction is set to start in the next couple of weeks and be completed by 2023.
The other grant is for $1.8 million and will allow construction to begin on the first phase of the new terminal.
Airport Director Paul Mehrlich said the funds will go towards laying the foundation and utilities. If the weather permits, construction on the terminal will start in April.
"This is part of the overall cost where it's going to be about $17 million. This is going to a very important piece to get things moving along. We're excited to break ground and get started," said Mehrlich.
The overall cost of building both the new taxiway and terminal is $36 million.
The airport plans to apply for more federal grants over the next three years. So far, it's received more than $8 million in grant funds.
The airport has been operating on a limited flight schedule since March. Right now, the two daily flights are at capacity with social distancing protocols in place.
Airport officials expect another flight will be added in December, just in time for the holiday season.