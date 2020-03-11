Texarkana area leaders respond to COVID-19

TEXARKANA, Texas - Local government and health officials in the Texarkana area are closely monitoring the national coronavirus pandemic.
Leaders from both sides of the state line gathered Wednesday to discuss how they plan to respond to the virus. The CDC says the immediate health risk from COVID-19 is low, but county leaders say they want to be prepared for the potential spread of the virus.
Representatives from the city and county, as well as, education leaders and health care providers gathered on the Texarkana College campus to collaborate on a preparedness plan for the community.
Bowie County Judge Bobby Howell says every day his office receives multiple updates on COVID-19. They also participate regularly in state conference calls. He believes the Texarkana area is equipped, trained and ready to respond.
"I think our community should feel really good about the way our local professionals in our state are handling the situation," said Howell.
"This is prevention. We are taking these steps, not because we think, 'Oh my gosh, it's coming.' But this is just the right thing to do," said Shelby Brown of Wadley Regional Medical Center.
"We're still in flu season. So anyone who is getting a COVID-19 test is also getting a flu test at that time," said Dr. Lauren Robinson, CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System.
CHRISTUS Saint Michael Health System and Wadley Hospital health officials say they're prepared to test for the coronavirus. In order to be tested, health officials say there needs to be not only exposure, but symptoms of the virus.
There's not been any closures or large event cancellations in Texarkana due to the coronavirus. County leaders say it's an evolving situation, and they'll consider those decisions on a case-by-case basis.