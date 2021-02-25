Texarkana area tackles pothole repairs after winter storm

TEXARKANA, Ark. - Road crews in the Texarkana area are busy responding to damage left behind by last week's historic winter weather.
Texarkana, Ark., Public Works Director Tyler Richards said most of the roads in the city have some damage, and it may take a while to make all of the repairs. Crews have already started working on several damaged streets including 48th Street where they've filled up multiple large potholes.
Richards said the road crews are tackling the most-traveled areas first and then moving down the list.
While crews have been checking all of the roads for potholes, Richards has been looking for the less than obvious cracks and fielding several calls for service. The snow and ice created a tremendous amount of damage, he said.
"The water penetrates the asphalt and then freezes up an expands opening up big cracks, and when that happens potholes start to develop and virtually the asphalt roads just start to fall apart," said Richards.
Lisa Thompson, the City of Texarkana, Texas, spokesperson, said they're still in the process of assessing all of the roads, but are dealing with potholes and base failures. She said one problem is a lot of the issues may not show up for awhile.
The Texas Department of Transportation also has crews currently working to address maintenance issues, such as, potholes and edging. The road damage is widespread throughout the TXDOT Atlanta District.