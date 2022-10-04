TEXARKANA, Ark. – The Texarkana, Ark., Police Department has a new police chief.
City Manager Jay Ellington introduced the city’s new police chief, Michael Kramm of League City, Texas, Monday night during the city's board meeting.
Kramm’s experience includes military service in the U.S. Navy during Desert Storm and a police officer for 24 years in League City, where he served his last five years as police chief.
Kramm told the board a friend of his told him there was an opening in his hometown for a police chief.
Despite rigorous interviews and expectations amidst the stiff competition for the position, Kramm said, “I feel very blessed and excited to be here.”
Director Steven Hollibush welcomed him to Texarkana while Director Jeff Hart assured Kramm by saying, “You have one of the finest police forces a city could ever ask for.”
“You are probably not used to a diverse police force. We represent 32% of the Texarkana population, so we are hoping you will look into hiring more black police officers," said Director Laney Harris.
“My intent is to talk with every officer to find out what they want and need,” said Kramm.
Bobby Jordan has been serving as interim police chief. Kramm begins his new post on Oct. 24.
Ellington also reminded the board Tuesday is National Night Out, which is when officers will be in various neighborhoods throughout the city to promote community relations and camaraderie with law enforcement. Ellington encouraged the directors to attend some locations.
Ellington also emphasized the importance of a program being offered at the Texarkana Recreational Center that teaches life skills and risk avoidance to the youth in the hopes the classes will have long-reaching positive effects.