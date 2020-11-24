TEXARKANA, Ark. - Two people are behind bars in connection with an armed robbery at a convenience store.
Texarkana, Ark., police were dispatch to robbery at 2 a.m. Sunday the EZ-Mart on at 5400 N. State Line Avenue. Witnesses told police an armed man came in and demanded money from the cash register. He ran from the store after getting an undisclosed amount of money.
During their investigation, officers and detectives were able to develop information that led them to a nearby apartment, where an additional suspect was also identified. Dominique Harvey, 27, and Matthew Williams, 33, were arrested.
Detectives recovered evidence from the robbery in the apartment.
While Harvey was being transported to jail, he was able to get his hands in front of him, damage the rear door and escape the rear of the unit, according to police. After a short foot chase, Harvey was taken into custody without further incident, officers add.
Harvey was charged with aggravated robbery, escape second-degree, criminal mischief first-degree and fleeing. Williams was charged with aggravated robbery.
The investigation is ongoing at this time. If anyone has any information related to this crime, contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 903-798-3154 or Crime Stoppers at 903-793-STOP (903-793-7867).