TEXARKANA, Ark. - Police Chief Kristi Bennett has submitted a formal resignation from the Texarkana, Ark. Police Department (TAPD) effective July 6.
According to the city's press release, Bennett is returning to her hometown with her family to serve as the police chief of Hot Springs Village.
“It is with great sadness that we accept this resignation from Chief Bennett, but we are grateful for her years of service to our community. Her commitment to well-trained officers and staff coupled with her exceptional love for our city have made her an excellent chief. We will miss her in our organization, but we wish her the best as she continues her career” said City Manager Jay Ellington.
Bennett’s tenure with TAPD began in 2005 as a patrol officer and was later promoted to the department’s public information officer where she spearheaded the successful PRIDE academy program that provided outreach to the community’s youth.
Bennett has been recognized for her accomplishments at all levels including the TOP COP award from the National Association of Police Organizations.
She served as interim police chief in September 2020 before being named police chief in March 2021.
“It has truly been a great honor and privilege to serve the citizens of Texarkana, Ark., for the last 19 years. I will forever be grateful for the support of my agency, my city and the citizens of Texarkana, Arkansas," Bennett said in her resignation letter.
The city soon will begin the process of seeking out candidates to fill the position of police chief.