TEXARKANA, Ark. - Police are asking for the community's help to curb youth gun violence in Texarkana, Ark.
Officers say over the past year, juvenile crime has steadily increased with shootings on both sides of the state line. Police believe most of the crimes are being committed by juveniles 17 and younger.
One of the calls happened around 1:40 a.m. the day after Christmas Day at the corner of Vernal and Hayes Streets in Texarkana, Ark. When officers arrived, they discovered more than 60 shell casings from handguns and rifles on the street.
No one was injured, but there was property damage to homes and vehicles. So far, no arrests have been made.
Police are asking the community to assist them identify the young offenders, locating the weapons, and helping them figure out where these guns are coming from.
"It's not the first one we've had like this, but it seems to be escalating. We don't want to see anyone get hurt or killed. We're reaching out to the community to make them aware that we've got a problem here and we need help," said Les Munn, Texarkana, Arkansas Police PIO.
Police say someone knows who the juveniles are involved the shootings. They're asking them to step forward and help them out.
Anyone with any information involving violence and juveniles is asked to contact Det. Corvette Phillips at (903) 798-3154.