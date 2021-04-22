TEXARKANA, Ark. - If you have unused or expired prescriptions in your medicine cabinet, you can get rid of them this weekend.
The Texarkana, Ark., Police Department is partnering with the Drug Enforcement Administration to host its annual drug take back day on Saturday.
Police said they know first-hand how these drug take back events could save lives. Getting rid of old pills prevents them from being abused by children and off the streets.
Earlier this year, officers received a call of toddler who had accidentally ingested his mother's pain pills and had begun over-dosing. All of the officers in the department carry naloxone kits in their patrol cars.
TAPD Police Spokesperson Cpl. Kelly Pilgreen said the officer who administered the naloxone to toddler was able to saved the his life.
"It doesn't always work out that way. That's why we're wanting to make the community aware that these boxes are always here at your convenience anytime of the night or day. If you have unwanted or unused medications, please bring them to us, and let us get rid of them for you," said Pilgreen.
The three medication drop boxes located in the Texarkana area are located at the Texarkana Emergency Center, the Miller County Sheriff's Office, and the Bi-State Justice Building.
Police are participating in Drug Take Back day on Saturday from 8 a.m. until noon at the Texarkana Emergency Center.
The service is free and anonymous.
The Texarkana, Ark., Police Department collects about 600 to 700 pounds of prescription drugs from Drug Take Back events every year.