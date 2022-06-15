TEXARKANA, Ark. - Kids all across the nation look forward to summer camp each year, but many programs are struggling with staffing shortages.
While one of the summer camp's in Texarkana is fully staffed, it's still facing the challenge of being a new program. The recreation center opened about five months ago, so this is the city's first kid's summer camp.
The first week of Kidtastic Kamp is underway at the Texarkana Recreation Center on Legion Street with about a dozen kids. From money to logistics, organizers been working to iron out all of those first-year issues.
The cost for the camp is $200 for four weeks. The city also received grant funding, which allows it to offer scholarships to low-income families.
Organizers say they want to grow the program, and give kids a fun, engaging and educational experience.
"We're new to this, so we set our topics for the weeks. We have STEM week, we have an Art week, then we have a heroes week with police, fire and EMT's. The last week is a sports week," said Jamie Finley, parks assistant
The summer camp is also able to feed the kids breakfast and lunch with money from Operation Kids Arkansas and Food From Heaven. They prepare nearly 100 meals each day, which are free for all kids, not just for kids enrolled in the camp.
For more information about the summer camp and how to get your kids registered for the next three weeks, visit the Texarkana Arkansas Parks and Recreation website.