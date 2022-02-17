TEXARKANA, Ark. - The City of Texarkana, Ark., recently approved a plan to upgrade to its network of sirens, which are important tools used to warn residents of tornadoes and other natural emergencies.
Fire officals say their current system already provides the city with really good coverage, but the upgrades will improve safety, functionality and reliability.
"This is very needed and will be a significant enhancement for the citizens," said William Smith, Texarkana, Ark., assistant fire chief.
Smith says the new system of 14 sirens will be controlled from the Bi-State Justice Building and the downtown fire station.
The American Signal Corporation will be making the upgrades, which include replacing two sirens and removing a siren on Jefferson Avenue that is redundant.
Smith says they'll be able to remotely monitor the new system, and it will alert them if a maintenance issue arises.
The company upgrading the network will also provide staff training.
"They will train them so they can do all the preventative maintenance on them. The goal is that we don't have any major repairs in the future and that we can stay ahead of it," said Smith.
The new system will cost more than $138,000 and is expected to be installed by the middle of summer.
Funding for the project will come from the city's general fund.
Emergency management officials say you should not rely on just outdoor sirens, but have multiple ways to receive emergency notifications including the Code Red Alert.