TEXARKANA, Ark. – The Texarkana Arkansas Board of Directors met on Monday to appoint TyRhonda Henderson, the city’s financial director, to temporarily fill the vacancy of city manager until a permanent person is appointed for the role.
The 2022 audit engagement letter was approved to be prepared by the accounting firm FORVIS, LLP and is scheduled to begin May, 1, 2023.
The board also approved a contract with Contech to rehabilitate building number three of the Animal Care and Adoption Center (ACAC) at a bid of $105,000.
ACAC Director Lenor Teague said the work was budgeted for $125,000.
The next board of directors meeting is slated for Monday, April 17 at 6 p.m.