Texarkana, Arkansas board to discuss TWU budget; rate increase

TEXARKANA, Ark. - If you live in Texarkana, Ark., you might have to start paying more on your water and sewer bills.
The city's Board of Directors will meet Monday night to discuss the Texarkana Water Utilities budget, including a proposed rate increase.
TWU administrators said they need an 18% increase to have a health fund balance, but they're asking the board to approve an 8.5% increase. Last month, the board voted not to approve a 10% increase in the residential water and sewer rate.
If the 8.5% rate increase is approved, the average homeowner's water bill would go up $3.34.
Mayor Allen Brown believes the rate increase is needed to not only shore up TWU's fund balance, but also help them plan for future infrastructure projects.
"We've made lots of significant changes in our last budget to help the water company and to help the citizens absorb some of this rate increase that's needed. The thing we're addressing tonight is not going to be the fix. The fix is going to happen on down the road," explained Brown.
The last time the board approved a utility rate increase was in 2009. The water rate was increased 20 percent and the sewer rate 15 percent.
Board members will also be discussing a fireworks and airport board ordinance, as well as two rezoning requests.