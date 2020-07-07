Texarkana, Arkansas man identified in fatal house fire

TEXARKANA, Ark. - A tragic house fire claimed the life of a Texarkana, Ark., man Sunday morning.
Anton Robinson, 36, died in the blaze at his home on Preston Street. Fire investigators believe an electrical problem is to blame.
Kedrick Robinson said he tried to save his brother, Anton, but the smoke and flames were too intense.
"I could hear him. I kept calling him, asking him to come to the window brother, please come to the window. He never came," said Robinson.
When the fire started, the two brothers were inside the home with their mother, Wanda Robinson. By they time they woke up, Kedrick Robinson said the flames were spreading through the front room of the home.
He was able to help his mother escape by breaking a front window and dragging her out to safety, but he couldn't get back inside for his brother because of the heavy smoke and flames.
Anton Robinson was pronounced dead at the scene.
Kedrick describes his brother as a good person, who will be missed by many. Right now, the Robinson family said they've lost everything.
"I'm trying to get help with the funeral expenses and trying to get my mom another home. This is the only place she has to stay. I really don't want to see her out," said Robinson.
Robinson said his mother had a burn on her arm, and both were treated at a hospital for smoke inhalation.
The house was destroyed in the fire.
Click here for more information on how you can help the Robinson family.