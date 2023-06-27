Texarkana, Arkansas police launch Safe Celebration Campaign

TEXARKANA, Ark. - Police are launching a Safe Celebration Campaign in Texarkana to this Fourth of July holiday.
They're goal is to help prevent violence, loss of property, or loss of life.
Six officers were injured last year by fireworks.
Police have released photos of some of their wounds.
We warn you that some of the pictures are graphic.
Last Fourth of July, police were responding to a lady who had been hit by fireworks.
When officers arrived, they were attacked.
Police say a mortar round hit the back of an officer's leg, and burned the fabric of her uniform into her skin and muscle.
It had to be surgically removed.
Police say more than 100 juveniles were shooting the fireworks that injured the officers.
One officer had a mortar round nearly blow up in his face, and another officer continues to suffer from hearing loss.
A firework was shot into his patrol unit.
Cpl. Les Munn says their goal is to prevent these crimes from happening again.
They're encouraging the public to help.
"Be responsible for your family members. If it looks like they're going to do something inappropriate that will hurt someone else, step in and intervene. Get to the point where we don't have people injured and scared to be in their neighborhood," said Cpl. Munn.
Law enforcement is partnering with the "We are Washington" Community Center, and the local ministerial