TEXARKANA, Ark. - April 20 is recognized as a marijuana holiday in cannabis culture, according to a news release from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).
In celebration, pot smokers around the world are said to light up at 4:20 p.m. on 4/20 each year.
Even in police jargon, a “420” indicates marijuana activity is suspected.
The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department is teaming up with NHTSA to bring awareness to drug-induced driving. Their campaign is “If You Feel Different, You Drive Different. Drive High Get a DUI.”
Cpl. Kelly Pilgreen, spokesman for the department, said any time there is a mobilization, it means there are officers on patrol dedicated solely to that purpose.
According to NHTSA, between 2009 and 2018, of the drivers killed in car accidents and tested for marijuana, the presence of marijuana had nearly doubled.
In 2018, 46% of drivers who were killed in crashes and were tested for drugs, tested positive.
The NHTSA warns that if a person is feeling a little high or buzzed, they should not get behind the wheel.
Also noted is THC has proven to impair cognitive performance, slow reaction times, and makes it difficult for drivers to keep a steady position in their lane.
If you witness an impaired driver on the road, Pilgreen says please call 911.