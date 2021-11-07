Texarkana, Arkansas police plan to upgrade training tool and firearms

TEXARKANA, Ark. - The police department in Texarkana, Arkansas is working to improve their training tools and weapons system to better serve the community.
City board members recently approved two purchases for the department.
TAPD Sgt. Rick Cockrell says if you want to develop great officers, you have to have great training, and to do that you have to have the right equipment.
"With this system it doesn't matter if we're outside or inside, we can develop a training scenario based on circumstances in our community," explained Cockrell.
Cockrell says the new simtek modular training structure will upgrade a training structure that the department already has at its shooting range.
The panels can create a structure as large as 2400 square feet.
"Ultimately with this system, the scenario is ever changing, so the officer continues to grow and become better when dealing with stressful situations," said Cockrell.
It can be assembled in a variety of ways to simulate different types of buildings.
The city board approved purchasing the structure for about $41,000.
Cockrell says they're always looking to provide officers with the most aggressive and advanced training possible.
"This tool is going to help bring that training level to a whole other standard for our officers, but not only our officers. We have multiple agencies throughout the state of Arkansas that use our training facilities," said Cockrell.
Cockrell says they also want to have the best tools on the street.
The department is upgrading their firearms to a modular optics system.
The total cost is nearly $31,000.
Cockrell says the upgrade will allow officers to more quickly and accurately identify and address threats to public safety.
"Putting officers under stress in a critical situation where they might have to use their firearm. We want them to be as proficient as possible, at which point, we've made the decision to move to our reticle optic," said Cockrell.
Police plan to have the new equipment and weapons system ready for their officers by the first of the year.