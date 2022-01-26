Texarkana, Arkansas police see a rise in domestic violence calls

TEXARKANA, Ark. - Texarkana Arkansas police say they're seeing a rise in domestic violence calls during the pandemic.
Authorities say the number of domestic violence cases rose at the beginning of the pandemic and had remained steady until this latest surge in community COVID cases.
Last month, the department worked 65 domestic violence cases. But as of yesterday, that number has risen to 83.
"With the COVID, the numbers have gone up due to stress, mental health, issues like that. There's more money issues causing stress at home, lack of funds, and lack of support," said Jan Lishman, TAPD domestic violence case coordinator.
The police department works closely with the Domestic Violence Prevention office to help victims with needed resources. The non-profit provides confidential shelter, legal advocacy, as well as counseling and support groups.
"To have someone sit down and discuss those feelings and work out a plan and advocate for them and give them their options is so important. You're not doing it alone, you have a support system and someone there," said Trinity Gardner, of Domestic Violence Prevention of Texarkana, which serves 10 counties in the Texarkana area.
In addition to their free services, the non-profit also has 24-hour Crisis Hotline. The number is 903-793-HELP.
Domestic Violence Prevention served more than 1,300 victims just this past year, and answered about 4,000 domestic violence calls.