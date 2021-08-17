Texarkana, Arkansas School District implements mask mandate

TEXARKANA, Ark. - The Texarkana Arkansas School District is starting another year in the pandemic wearing masks.
"There's a lot of controversy over whether or not to wear masks. I made about 50% of the parents happy and probably the other half are mad. If we can keep our kids in school and safe, and our staff in school, that's what matters," Superintendent Becky Kesler said.
All students, staff, teachers and visitors will need a mask indoors, whether they're vaccinated or not. Administrators say they'll re-evaluate the mask mandate each month.
There are two new elementary schools and a kindergarten through 12th grade digital school.
The Harmony Leadership Academy is located in the College Hill Middle School. Students will be challenged to create art and music through multiple media formats.
The North Heights Community school is the district's smallest elementary school with about 200 students. It's currently undergoing renovations.
District leaders says the school is unique in many ways.
"The concept of this school is MicroSociety and so the students over here in the next few weeks they will elect their own mayor, city council, and it really has a neat concept of how to run a city and how to run a government," Kesler said.
The district was one of 11 schools in the state to receive a waiver to start a Digital Learning Academy.
Staff for the academy are located on the North Heights campus.
Students will interact with their teachers via Zoom while working from home.
"We are definitely growing and changing with technology. I think the generation that is coming up is going to be so tech savvy. They're going to be way ahead of all the rest of us," said Elisabeth Eaton, TASD Digital Learning Academy teacher.
As the Delta Variant has surged, educators say enrollment numbers in the virtual academy have also increased.
The district announced that anyone exposed to a confirmed case of COVID-19 will not need to be quarantined if they have no symptoms.