Texarkana, Arkansas schools prepare to return to class

TEXARKANA, Ark. - Texarkana, Arkansas School District will be will heading back to class next week.
Parents and students had the opportunity Thursday night to meet their teachers, visit classrooms and drop off school supplies.
Administrators say for some students this was the first time back in a classroom since the beginning of the pandemic.
Masks are not currently required, but the district is polling their parents and teachers and plan to let everyone know their final decision before school starts. The district will continue other safety measures such as COVID screenings on students and limiting the number of visitors on campus.
The school is planning for 100 percent in-person instruction after a hybrid and remote model last spring. However, some students are choosing to be enrolled in the district's digital learning academy.
"We have about 50 students taking advantage of that, so that is an options for students. It's all completely virtual and those students will have face-to-face with the digital component. It's a really neat concept. Several hours a day they'll actually be online with a teacher who is online with them," said Becky Kesler, TASD superintendent.
The district is also excited about having two new campuses this year, the College Hill Harmony School with 440 students and North Heights Community School with 200 students. The first day of classes is Aug. 17.