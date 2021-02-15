TEXARKANA, Texas - The snow has been falling for hours across the Texarkana area.
Heavy snow accumulations are blanketing every street and intersection in both cities.
Authorities are warning drivers about poor conditions on all roads from highways to residential streets.
TXDOT and ARDOT have been treating all the most traveled roadways, bridges, and overpasses.
While there's no major accidents across the area, police say visibility is very low and it's very difficult for drivers to stay in their lane and not slid off the roadway.
Authorities are urging people to stay inside if possible. If you do have to get out, use extreme caution.