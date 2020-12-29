TEXARKANA, Ark. - The City of Texarkana, Ark., has approved a settlement in an ongoing pay parity lawsuit.
Three years ago, a citizens group filed the suit demanding police be paid the same as their Texas-side counterparts. After a seven hour, court order mediation meeting on Monday, attorneys for the citizens group and attorneys for the city reached an agreement.
The city board met in a special called board meeting on Tuesday to approve the settlement. The city agreed to use all revenues generated by the tax to pay for police salary maintenance and raises, as well as, to pay for the plaintiffs attorney's fees.
The settlement also permanently dismisses the case, with the city admitting no wrongdoing.
"We'll take care of some things in this settlement agreement to hopefully that threat will not bother us anymore and we can keep moving forward," said Arkansas-side Mayor Allen Brown.
If the issue had gone before a judge, Brown says the tax could have been eliminated, leaving the city with a revenue shortfall of $1.2 million.
"I'm looking forward to having this behind us, so we don't have that threat of cutting our police department or potentially our fire department and this money going away," said Brown. "Now we can continue to move forward."
The ordinances were approved by voters in 1996. It keeps firefighters and police salaries equal to their Texas-side counterparts.
The fire department was not involved in the suit or settlement.