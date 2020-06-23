Texarkana boy with rare bone marrow disease finds his match

TEXARKANA, Ark. - A 10-year-old Texarkana, Arkansas boy battling a rare bone marrow disease now has a new ray of hope.
A donor match has stepped up.
Ryan Williams was headed to Boston Children's Hospital for a life-saving surgery.
When we first spoke with the family in February, they didn't have a match, or even the funds for surgery, and now they have both.
"Right now, it would be a cure and it would be a huge turning point for him. A complete turn around in quality of life, he'll get to be a normal 10-year-old little boy," said Regina Johnson, Williams' mother.
Williams and his mother boarded a train Sunday on a journey to Boston.
The 10-year-old was born with a rare genetic bone marrow disorder, and most recently, he's been depending on transfusions to keep him alive.
Starting on July 13, he'll undergo 10 treatments of chemotherapy.
If all goes well, Johnson said her son could be getting a bone marrow transplant on July 23.
Johnson said restrictions on transplant surgeries have just recently been lifted for critical patients like her son.
She feels blessed that even through this pandemic, a selfless woman was willing to make the donation.
"Coronavirus is still around. It's still very active in these parts, but this person was still willing to do this to save my son's life and I thinks that's remarkable," explained Johnson.
Ryan loves studying astronomy, and helped design a T-shirt to wear on his journey.
The shirt has a picture of Saturn and his favorite bible verse.
Johnson said her son loves gazing at the stars, and his biggest wish has been to get better.
She said it feels like his wish is now finally coming true.
Johnson said they were finally able to work out the cost of the $400,000 transplant between her son's insurance and the hospital.
The family also partnered with the Children's Organ Transplant Association or COTA, which will help pay for other transplant-related issues.
So there's no out of pocket expense.
Click here for updates on Ryan's Journey.