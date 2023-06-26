Texarkana bridge named in honor of fallen police officer

TEXARKANA, Texas - A fallen hero is honored Monday in Texarkana, 10 years after he was killed in the line of duty.
A sign unveiling ceremony officially named the bridge on Gibson Lane, just north of Interstate 30 as the "Officer Jason Sprague Memorial Bridge."
The bittersweet honor was unveiled on the 10-year anniversary month of officer Sprague's end of watch.
"I think it's a wonderful honor. I appreciate everyone coming out. I appreciate the bridge. I'm happy that they're remembering Jason in this way," said Marsa Green, Sprague's mother.
Sprague's mother and his son, who was just four years old when his dad died, joined law enforcement and other community leaders to honor his memory.
On June 14, 2013, Sprague was hit by a vehicle leaving the scene of a disturbance at Grady T. Wallace Park. He died the next day at a local hospital.
Sprague is remembered as a dedicated, loving and exceptional officer.
The memorial bridge named in his honor is located on the newest section of Gibson lane.
"We're here to remember the service and just what a special guy officer Sprague was to our department, his family and this community," said Texarkana Police Chief Kevin Schutte.
"As citizens drive over this bridge in the days and years to come, they'll be reminded of a hero in our community Officer Jason Sprague," said Texarkana Mayor Bob Bruggeman.
Sprague joined the Texarkana, Texas police department in 2012. Prior to that, he worked in law enforcement in Arkansas for about 6 and half years.
A memorial marker will also be set up near the bridge at a later date.
Justin Sanders was convicted of murder in Sprague's death. He's currently serving a 30-year sentence in a Texas prison.