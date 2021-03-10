Texarkana business reacts to lifted Texas mask mandate

TEXARKANA, Texas -- For the first time in a year, Texas fully reopened Wednesday.
The mask mandate has been lifted, and businesses can now open at 100 percent capacity. However, not all businesses are ready to change theses safety protocols.
The Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux in Texarkana, Texas, is not planning to make any immediate changes. Franchise partner Ricky Tompkins say they're still requiring all staff members to wear masks, the table seating will continue to be set up six feet apart, and staff are still following the same cleaning procedures.
"We will be able to fit a few more guests in the building, but not like it was a year ago and we will still be fairly cautious," said Tompkins.
The pandemic hit the country only two months after the Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux opened in Texarkana. Tompkins said it was not a lot of time for them to build up sales, but he says they've been able to adapt and feel optimistic about their place in the community.
"It doesn't feel like it's only been a year, but the people in Texarkana have supported us through this entire year and it's starting to feel like normal again -- slowly but surely," said Tompkins.
Tompkins and his other franchise partners also have a Walk-On's restaurant in Alexandria. Throughout the pandemic, they've been closely following the mandates in both states. And in the next few weeks they'll be opening a third location in Fort Smith, Ark.
According to the Texas Restaurant Association, the state lost around 1,000 restaurants every month during the COVID-19 pandemic.