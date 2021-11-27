Texarkana businesses reflect on the importance of Small Business Saturday

TEXARKANA, Texas - After Black Friday comes Small Business Saturday.
The nationwide event was created to encourage consumers to support the businesses and people in their communities during the holiday season.
From COVID shutdowns to now staffing shortages and supply chain issues, it's not been easy for local businesses.
Some Texarkana retailers say the community's support is now more important than ever.
Main Street Texarkana Executive Director Ina McDowell says local shops pull a lot of weight for the economy, and they are able to thrive because of community support.
"You won't be getting better personal service and just having a friendly face and someone that you know when you walk in those small businesses," said McDowell.
The Harts on Broad gift store and hair salon in downtown Texarkana has been open for less than a year.
It's three business owners and three shops in one location.
Debbie Liles is the owner of Let Their Be Design gifts.
"We need the support of the community and even the surrounding towns because that's how we're going to continue to stay open, and we've done very well. We're very pleased," explained Liles.
The shop owners say they're learning to embrace the challenges, enjoy getting to know their customers, and watch the downtown area grow.
Chelley Pickett started her boutique Bones and Arrows online, but enjoys the face-to-face interact.
However, this year she's had to change-up the way she does business due to the supply chain issues.
Natalie Liles operates NaTally's Salon in the back of the business.
She says they're not the only three businesses thriving in downtown.
"I just like being able to meet new people in the community and support downtown coming up," said Liles.
"We have great support with the downtown owners. Everyone helps everyone out. Everyone helps each other advertise. It's been very welcoming to come downtown," said Pickett.
McDowell says Small Business Saturday is designed to encourage people to shop small, not only during the holidays, but also at any time of the year.
"It's very important that we have our local businesses and that our local people support them. That's actually what gives back to our tax base in our community," said McDowell.
According to a survey by American Express, more than half of small businesses view that this year’s Small Business Saturday is more critical than ever for their business, and 78% say holiday sales will impact their ability to keep their doors open next year.