Texarkana celebrates sesquicentennial with Stone Soup event

TEXARKANA, Texas - Texarkana is turning 150 years old this year.
The year-long celebration kicked-off Saturday with a special event at the Texarkana Museum of Regional History.
A committee of community leaders are working together to plan several events this year celebrating Texarkana's rich heritage and exciting future.
The community gathered outside the museum for the Sesquicentennial Stone Soup event.
The literacy council read the book, "Stone Soup," while event-goers were served stone, vegetable and potato soups.
The story highlights how communities can thrive by working together.
Texarkana Museums System Board President Velvet Cool says they want of all of the activities planned this year to highlight Texarkana's past, present and future.
"It's really great to know that they don't want to forget our history. They want to recognize our history and hopefully learn from our history," explained Cool.
The Stone Soup event was sponsored by Stone Studios and Jason's Deli.
Any organization or business wanting to participate in their own celebration event can contact the Texarkana 150 Committee.
The next event celebrating Texarkana's 150th year will be in the spring.
The twin cities will be opening a time capsule downtown at Sheppard Park on April 14th and a festival will be held on April 15th.
For more information on other upcoming events, go to gotxk.org/txk150.