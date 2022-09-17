Texarkana ceremonies honor POW/MIA service members

TEXARKANA, Texas - Americans who are missing in action and who were prisoners of war were remembered Saturday with three ceremonies in Texarkana.
The events were held at the Korea-Vietnam Memorial Wall on Stateline Avenue.
The day of remembrance started with an opening ceremony in downtown.
Veterans gathered to honor and ensure that the missing warfighter is not forgotten.
Advocates say it's important to always keep those who fought for us in our thoughts, and always fight to get those not accounted for home.
A round table with an empty chair was set up in remembrance of the military service member still missing.
There are currently about 81,000 U.S. service members who remain unaccounted for, from conflicts dating back to World War II.
In the four states region, there are six missing from Vietnam and 37 soldiers missing from Korea.
"We're here to honor them. We're here to let the families know that we're with them, and we're here to draw public awareness. I've talked to several families and when you look in their eyes, they want closure," explained Greg Beck, VVA Texarkana Chapter 278 President.
The events also include a "Ride to Remember" demonstration.
The motorcade met at the Arkansas Welcome Center and drove to the memorial.
Their mission is to honor service members left behind and to call for action to bring them home.
After the sunset, there was also candlelight service at the downtown memorial.
All of the events are being sponsored by Vietnam Veterans of America - Texarkana Chapter 278.