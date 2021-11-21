Texarkana Chamber challenges residents to shop small

TEXARKANA, Texas - Small Business Saturday is less than a week away, but the Texarkana Chamber of Commerce is encouraging shoppers to get an early start.
The Chamber is partnering with both cities and several nonprofits to host a social media contest.
The goal of the challenge is to highlight local businesses in smaller communities.
Chamber Communications Director Natalie Haywood says the last couple of years have been difficult for all businesses.
"It's very important to go into a business right now locally because of the supply chain issues," said Haywood.
Haywood say it's really easy to participate in the challenge, all you have to do is post a photo on Facebook or Instagram showing proof of a purchase from a local small business and use the #shopsmalltxk21.
For every post you make during the contest time frame, you'll be entered into a drawing for prizes.
Cassidy Lavender opened Lavender Thorne just before the pandemic.
When you shop local, she says you're not only supporting a business, but you're also supporting families.
"Local support is everything. We thrive on business orders," said Lavender.
Lavender sells all-natural health and beauty products both in stores and online.
The business is also making custom gift baskets for the holidays.
She says they've not been exempt from feeling the squeeze of supply chain issues.
"We're really just putting faith that your order is going to get here. It can be a gamble and it's hard," said Lavender.
Melissa Massey owns Southern Grace Baby Boutique and Party Venue.
She says the local community is what keeps them going.
"We know it's easy to get online and shop and have it shipped to your house, but that really doesn't help the city you live in, or the people who live here, or the business owners," said Massey.
Main Street Texarkana, the Small Business Development Center, and Greater Texarkana Young Professionals are also promoting the challenge.
Haywood says small businesses are the backbone of the economy.
"They're the lifeblood to our community, to our culture, and to entrepreneurs around the community," said Haywood.
Small Business Saturday is on November 27.
It's a national initiative lead by American Express.
However, the Texarkana small business challenge starts Monday and will last until December 4.