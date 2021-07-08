Texarkana Children's Advocacy Center to host Teach to Prevent conference

TEXARKANA, Texas - Statistics show that 90% of abused children are abused by someone they know and trust and 30% never disclose that they're being abused.
The Texarkana Children's Advocacy Center is hosting a Teach to Prevent conference next week with the goal of preventing child abuse. The event is geared specifically towards school district employees.
The one day, free training will teach local educators on not only ways to recognize and report child abuse, but also how to effectively pass the information on to their students.
Jenna’s Law passed in 2009, and requires school districts to adopt and implement a prevention policy that educates students and teachers on ways to prevent, recognize and report child sexual abuse. It is named after Jenna Quinn, who was abused by her father's best friend beginning when she was 13.
She will be the keynote speaker for the Texarkana event, and will be sharing her story as a child sexual abuse survivor.
Texarkana Children's Advocacy Center Education Specialist Ana Willis believes 95% of child sexual abuse can be prevented through education.
"We want to empower children in our community, to be able to recognize the signs and protect themselves from child sexual abuse and ultimately it's the adults responsibility to protect the children," said Willis.
Since Jenna's Law passed, studies have shown that educators are four times more likely to report child sex abuse after receiving training.
-----
The Teach to Prevent conference will be held Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Heritage Church on North Kings Highway in Texarkana, Texas.
Click here for more information about how educators can register for the event.