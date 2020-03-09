Texarkana church cancels activities due to smoke and fire damage

TEXARKANA, Texas - Heavy fire and smoke damaged First Baptist Church in Texarkana, Texas, Sunday afternoon.
Due to the air quality inside the building, church leaders say the building and all activities have been canceled until further notice.
Sunday services will go on, but the location is still being worked out.
Pastor Jeff Schreve said two church employees were in the TV ministry area when they heard a loud boom, started smelling smoke and saw flames.
When firefighters arrived, they say smoke was coming out of the building and heavy fire inside. Firefighters had to cut a few holes in the building in order to reach the flames.
The worship center was built in the early '80's.
Schreve said the TV control room, which had recently been upgraded, was completely gutted. There's also smoke and water damage to the worship center.
He says they've been blessed with the huge response of love and prayers from the community.
"We wish this hadn't happened, obviously, but the Bible says consider it all joy when you encounter various trials, knowing that the testing of your faith produces endurance. We're looking to the Lord and saying do something great with this," said Schreve.
Schreve says they're grateful for the firefighters quick response. Nearly 60 firefighters responded from multiple departments in the area.
Three firefighters were taken to local hospitals, where they were all treated and released for smoke inhalation.
Fire Marshal Chris Black believes the fire started on the second floor, but the cause remains under investigation.