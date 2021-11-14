Texarkana church hosts special veteran service

TEXARKANA, Ark. - The Circle "J" Cowboy Church in Texarkana, Arkansas celebrated area veterans with an honorary service.

It started early Sunday morning, when the chuckwagon crew served up a home cooked breakfast.

All veterans from the community were invited to participate.

The guest speaker was retired Colonel Bob Swisher.

He talked about his 35-years of experience in the air force and shared his christian testimony.

Texarkana church hosts special veteran service

The children's ministry then passed out special gifts to all of the veterans in the audience.

"We had a lot of companies donated gift certificates, gift cards from businesses in Texarkana. They fought for our country. They deserve everything we can give them," said Jean Petty, Circle J Cowboy Church member.

The church also had a color guard present the flags, special music was prepared for the event, and the pastor prayed over all veterans who've served and sacrificed to protect our country.

Report a typo on this article
0
0
0
0
0



Recommended for you

Load comments