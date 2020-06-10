Texarkana church pastors lead community prayer meeting

TEXARKANA, Texas - Faith leaders and community members met Wednesday in downtown Texarkana for an evening of prayer and unity.
A large crowd gathered around the post office to pray for the community, the region, and the nation.
The format was similar to National Day of Prayer with music, pastors leading in prayer and messages from city leaders.
"The Lord Jesus Christ is in charge. That's what matters is to pray about it. That's the way we can get rid of all this violence," said Michael Corn, Texarkana resident.
"Anytime, prayer is needed. I came to lend a hand and support all I can," explained Kesha Green, Texarkana resident.
Church on the Rock and Mount Orange Baptist Church spearheaded the community prayer meeting, but more than 25 pastors participated in the event.