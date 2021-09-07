Texarkana churches host collection drive for Hurricane Ida evacuees

TEXARKANA, Texas - A group of Texarkana churches are mobilizing an effort to help people affected by Hurricane Ida.
The local disaster relief operation is underway right now.
Church leaders want to not only support evacuees staying in Texarkana hotels, but they've also launched a collection drive to send supplies to south Louisiana.
Three Church of Chris ministries, the Twin City, the Atlanta Street and the Walter Street churches, are partnering to help evacuees recover and rebuild after the massive hurricane destroyed many of their homes and communities.
The churches are collecting things such as bottled water, toiletries, blankets, cleaning supplies and even toys for children.
Cash donations are also accepted.
Twin City Church of Christ Pastor David Watkins says they've gathered similar items in the past to send to storm-ravaged areas like Baton Rouge and Houston.
"We want to serve those individuals who have been displaced and are in the process of rebuilding their lives. We want to be a light to them and serve them at this time," explained Watkins.
Watkins says this time volunteers are hoping to send an entire moving truck full of items to people directly impacted by Hurricane Ida.
The church will be collecting items until Sept. 26. The drop off location is the Twin City Church of Christ.
Volunteers will be assembling, packing, and transporting all of the supplies to south Louisiana during the first week of October.
For more information on how to can help call 903-793-2517.