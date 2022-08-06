Texarkana churches partner to help families prepare for back-to-school

TEXARKANA, Ark. - Several Texarkana area churches are helping to kick off the new school year by giving away supplies to families who are struggling to make ends meet.
The mission of the Hillier Health Fair is to help the community meet their back-to-school and health needs for the upcoming school year.
It was hosted by Faith Assembly of God.
Hundreds of families attended the event, which included about 30 different vendors.
The services ranged from medical screenings to job placement.
There were also free backpacks for kids, groceries which included fresh fruit and canned goods, as well as, a free lunch.
Over the last ten years, the church has contributed nearly $275,000 to the event.
"Everything is more expensive. This is a way that our community has teamed up with us, and we're teaming up with the community to be able to outreach to them," explained Jason Griffin, Faith Assembly of God Exec. Pastor.
The Lonoke Baptist Church in Texarkana, Arkansas also hosted a free event called Unity in the Community.
"We want to equip our young people to go back to school. We want to make sure they have all the equipment, backpacks, all the school supplies they need to go back to school," said Cynthia Tyous, Unity in the Community organizer.
The free drive-through backpack giveaway started in 2014.
There are about 20 churches and organizations that make the event possible.
Volunteers say their goal is help about 500 kids in the community have everything they need to have a successful school year.
The backpacks were distributed to the community until they were all gone.